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Suitcase with woman’s body pulled from Taguig creek

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
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Tattoo found on the body of a woman recovered from a creek in Taguig (Photo from Taguig police)

By JONATHAN HICAP

Workers got the shock of their lives on Friday, July 24, when they found a woman’s body stuffed in a suitcase dumped in a creek in Barangay Tanyag, Taguig City.

Police said the suitcase, wrapped in a plastic garbage bag, was discovered at about 12:30 p.m. in Purok 5. Inside was the body of a woman, also wrapped in a plastic bag, estimated to be between 35 and 40 years old, dressed in blue shorts and a black printed blouse.

Investigators noted two tattoos that may help in identifying her: a black geometric tribal‑style band on her right lower leg, and a yellow sun with red and blue rays surrounded by three black stars and cursive lettering that was difficult to read.

The body was brought to Loreto Funeral Homes for autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police said they are continuing their investigation to identify the woman, locate her family, and establish the circumstances of her death.

“Kung may nakakakilala sa description, damit, o tattoos ng bangkay, o may anumang impormasyon na makakatulong sa pagkakakilanlan niya, mangyaring tumawag sa Unified 911 o makipag‑ugnayan sa pinakamalapit na police station,” the Taguig police said.

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