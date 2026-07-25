John Arcilla on acting: ‘It is a responsibility’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

John Arcilla believes the best performances do more than entertain. They should challenge audiences to think long after the credits roll.

The award-winning actor shared this philosophy as he reflected on his decades-long career during the latest Star Magic Spotlight press conference at the Dolphy Theater in ABS-CBN, Quezon City.

For Arcilla, acting goes beyond memorizing lines or portraying a convincing character.

“Acting is not just a commitment towards your character and to your co-actors. It is also a responsibility to your audience,” he said.

The actor stressed that performers should constantly seek a deeper understanding of people and life, saying no acting school can replace real-world experience.

“The biggest university in acting is this life,” he said, explaining that learning from different people and experiences allows actors to portray characters with honesty instead of relying on stereotypes.

Arcilla believes this approach helps audiences see the humanity behind every story, making films and television more meaningful.

The veteran actor also looked back on “Heneral Luna,” the critically acclaimed historical film that transformed his career. More than a decade after its release, he said the role continues to resonate with Filipinos, especially younger viewers who discover the film through school lessons and family recommendations.

“So many still call me ‘Heneral,'” he shared, noting that the movie’s message remains relevant years later.

Beyond acting, Arcilla is exploring another creative outlet through music.

He recently released his debut Star Music single, “Ano Ba ‘Yan, P*nyeta,” a song that, despite its provocative title, is intended as a social commentary rather than a novelty track.

Arcilla said the song encourages listeners to stop blaming others and instead examine their own role in society.

“Hindi isa lang ang may kasalanan o dalawa o tatlo. Tayong lahat, ina-allow nating mangyari o tayong lahat, may kanya-kanya tayong dapat ayusin sa sarili natin, sa puso natin, at sa ating isip,” he said.

He also revealed that he is working on his first full-length album, which will include theme songs from his television projects “Dirty Linen,” “Pamilya Sagrado,” and “The Alibi,” along with original compositions.

Arcilla likewise has a busy schedule ahead with several film projects lined up, including Lawrence Fajardo’s “Beast,” “Happy Birthday to Me,” the Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Haunted Carnival,” and the finale of “The Alibi.”

For the actor, whether through film, television, or music, the goal remains the same: to create work that not only entertains but also encourages people to reflect on themselves and the world around them.