Floods swamp Davao City; families rescued overnight

By KEITH BACONGCO

DAVAO CITY – Heavy rain in the mountainous parts of this city spawned massive flooding in riverside communities in Tugbok and Talomo Districts here on Friday night, July 24.

The massive flooding reportedly trapped dozens of families in their houses while some were forced to climb to the roof of their houses.

Many residents turned to social media to ask for rescue as floodwaters rose in their areas.

At 5 p.m. July 24, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued a moderate to heavy rainfall advisory in many parts of Mindanao, including Davao del Sur and this city due to the southwest monsoon or habagat.

At 6:38 p.m., the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) placed the Talomo River under “Code Red” or critical level due to continuous rise in water level.

The CDRMMO ordered a mandatory evacuation for residents living on the banks of Talomo River in Barangay Talomo Proper.

Shortly before 9 p.m., floodwaters swamped portions of Central Park village in Bangkal, Barangay Talomo.

A few hours later, people living near the Talomo River posted on social media that flood waters was above human height.

In Tugbok District, flood water inundated residential areas and the highway at around 7 p.m.

Residential areas on the Talomo River were swamped with flood water, prompting residents to seek refuge on their rooftops.

By 9 p.m., responders from different agencies and volunteer groups were mobilized to rescue trapped residents.

Rescue operations continued until dawn Saturday.

The city government has yet to release the number of affected families as verifications are still ongoing.

But a report from the Philippine Coast Guard District-Southeastern Mindanao showed that 72 families or 301 individuals were temporarily sheltered at the Lourdes Evacuation Center in Matina Aplaya.

The Talomo River headwater is located in the foothills of Mount Talomo in Baguio District. The river cuts passes through mountainous areas of this city and residential areas before draining into the Davao Gulf.

Six areas from Tugbok District to Talomo District were flooded on Friday evening.

Floodwater started to recede at dawn Saturday.