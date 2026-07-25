Bystanders nab gunman after QC fatal shooting

By TRIXEE ROSEL

A 41‑year‑old man was chased and restrained by bystanders after allegedly shooting dead a 29‑year‑old worker with a .38‑caliber revolver following a heated argument in Barangay St. Peter, Quezon City, at noon Thursday, July 23.

Police identified the suspect only as alias “Roose,” a resident of Barangay Sto. Domingo. He and the victim, also a worker, had quarreled along Don Manuel Street corner Banawe Street.

Witnesses said “Roose” threatened the victim before leaving, then returned minutes later armed with a gun and shot him in the back.

Concerned citizens subdued him as he tried to flee.

Patrolling officers quickly responded and placed him under custody.

Records show “Roose” had prior cases: violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act in August 2024; drugs and illegal gambling in June 2022; and acts of lasciviousness and child abuse in March 2021.

He now faces a murder charge before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Quezon City Police District director Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio extended condolences to the victim’s family and vowed justice.

“We commend the swift response of our police personnel and the assistance of vigilant citizens, which led to the prompt apprehension of the suspect. We assure the victim’s family that we will pursue this case diligently and ensure that justice is served,” he said.