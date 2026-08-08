Thousands join Half Marathon in Clark

CLARK, Pampanga — The PUMA Philippine Half Marathon Series 2026 continues its nationwide run as RUNRIO Inc. and PUMA Philippines bring the country’s premier six-city half marathon series to Clark on August 23.

Thousands of runners are expected to take part in the fourth stop of the series, with 21K, 10K, and 5K categories giving both seasoned racers and recreational runners a chance to experience the Clark leg.

RUNRIO and PUMA Philippines officially launched the Clark staging on Friday, with the race coming at an important point in the six-city series following successful legs in Iloilo, Davao, and Cebu.

After Clark, the series will head to Cagayan de Oro before culminating in Manila.

More than just a series of road races, the PUMA Philippine Half Marathon Series aims to combine running with the experience of discovering different destinations across the country. Each leg gives runners an opportunity to compete in a new environment while experiencing the local culture, tourism, hospitality, and attractions of the host city.

That combination of running and tourism is particularly fitting for Clark, which has continued to establish itself as a major destination for sports events, leisure, and tourism in Central Luzon.

Adding another layer of excitement to the series is the return of the All-City Legacy Medal, which will be awarded to runners who complete all six official cities in the 21K category.

The challenge also remains open to participants who began their journey during the previous edition of the series. Runners who have already completed some of the cities can continue collecting their destinations this year, giving them a chance to complete the six-city journey and secure the coveted Legacy Medal.

For those taking part in the Clark race, race-kit claiming will be held from August 19 to 21 at participating PUMA stores, including PUMA Caltex MegaStation and PUMA SM City Clark, as well as Sports Central at SM City Pampanga.

The race also gives PUMA Philippines an opportunity to showcase its latest performance-running innovations to the country’s growing running community. Among the products being highlighted are the PUMA Deviate Nitro™ 4 and PUMA Deviate Pure, designed to help runners maximize their training and racing performance.

The partnership between PUMA Philippines and RUNRIO also goes beyond the race course, with the series bringing together local governments, tourism offices, running clubs, and private organizations in an effort to promote active lifestyles and strengthen sports tourism initiatives around the country.