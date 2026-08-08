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Brandon Clarke’s death linked to heroin, cocaine use, authorities say

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
FILE - Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) shoots a free throw during an NBA Cup basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Nov. 19, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

 

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke died in May from the effects of heroin and cocaine, authorities said Friday, Aug. 7.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said the 29-year-old basketball player’s death was accidental.

Clarke was found dead inside a home near Los Angeles on May 11. A person familiar with the terms of the investigation told The Associated Press after the Grizzlies announced Clarke’s passing that drug paraphernalia was found at the residence. The person had spoken on condition of anonymity because those details had not been released publicly.

Clarke was under contract to be with the Grizzlies through the 2026-27 season.

About six weeks before he died, Clarke was arrested in Arkansas on charges of speeding, reckless driving and possessing a controlled substance. He was with Memphis for all seven of his pro seasons after finishing his college career at Gonzaga.

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