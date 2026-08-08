Perry Mariano double-slay suspect nabbed in drug bust

By Trixee Rosel

A 38-year-old man linked to the April 28 fatal shooting of businessman Perry Mariano and his driver in Quezon City was arrested during a drug buy-bust operation in Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte, on Aug. 6.

Alias “Kidong,” a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Kapatagan, was nabbed at around 1:45 p.m. in Purok 10, Poblacion, during the operation conducted by the Kapatagan Municipal Police Station (MPS) and other police units.

Police recovered 1.30 grams of shabu worth P8,840 from him.

The operation was carried out by the Kapatagan MPS in coordination with the 1005th Regional Mobile Force Battalion-10 (RMFB-10), Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) of Lanao del Norte, and 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC).

The shooting that killed Mariano and his driver happened in the area of Timog Avenue and EDSA in Quezon City on April 28.

On July 13, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) filed two counts of murder against the individuals involved in the case.

Kidong also has previous cases for alleged violations of Republic Act No. 11235, or the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act, and Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He remains in the custody of the Kapatagan MPS for the filing of appropriate charges for violation of RA 9165.

The QCPD is coordinating with police units in Lanao del Norte for the necessary legal procedures in connection with the double murder case.