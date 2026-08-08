Driver in Manila casket drop arrested

By Diann Calucin

A 51-year-old driver was arrested in Bulacan within hours after one of the abandoned caskets was discovered in Sta. Cruz, Manila, marking the first concrete development in the investigation into the unusual display that surfaced across Metro Manila.

The suspect, Perigrino Miculob, was apprehended at around 6 p.m. on Aug. 7 inside Marilao Grand Villas in Loma de Gato, Marilao, Bulacan, following backtracking operations.

Authorities said the operation led to the identification of the vehicle allegedly used, a Toyota Hi-Ace van (plate number NKQ 9818), which was recovered as part of the probe.

Investigators are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and determine possible accomplices.

The Manila Police District (MPD) told Manila Bulletin Miculob was allegedly the one who left the casket found in Sta. Cruz, adding that more details will be released as the investigation progresses.

Police have yet to determine the full motive behind the act but noted that the coordinated appearance of the caskets suggests planning and execution involving multiple locations.

Caskets were earlier recovered in at least five areas across Metro Manila, including Sta. Cruz in Manila; Welcome Rotonda and Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City; as well as sites in Caloocan and Makati.

Initial examination showed the caskets contained crumpled paper and carried banners with anti-CPP-NPA and anti-China messages.

Authorities said case build-up is ongoing and appropriate charges are being prepared against the suspect, while parallel efforts continue to identify other individuals who may have taken part in the coordinated drops.