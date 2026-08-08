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Battle of Titans: Gilas, China on a collision course in Asian Games

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
3 Min Read
Gilas during the gold medal ceremony in the Asian Games

By REYNALD MAGALLON

 

Gilas Pilipinas is set for an early collision course with powerhouse China after being drawn together in the Group C of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games men’s 5-on-5 basketball tournament.

The Asian Games Organizing Committee officially unveiled the groups on Friday, Aug. 7, with the 12 teams participating divided into three groups.

Gilas, the defending champion of the tournament after ruling the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, are grouped with China, Bahrain and Kazakhstan.

Host Japan is in Group A along with South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia while Group B has contenders Iran and Jordan together with Chinese Taipei and Qatar.

The Nationals will open their campaign against Bahrain on Sept. 11 before taking on Kazakhstan the following day.

Gilas will play China on the final day of the group stage on Sept. 14 with Team Dragon also surely raring to get back at Gilas after the Filipinos defeated the Chinese, 77-76, right on its home turf.

Aside from the contest having big implications given the two teams’ history and respective campaigns, the clash is also expected to draw attention from fans as the match comes against the backdrop of the continuing territorial dispute between the two countries.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas have already submitted the initial long list for the continental meet with Justin Brownlee, who poured 17 of his 33 points – including two back-breaking triples against China in the semifinals, expected to once again spearhead Gilas.

Other naturalized players Bennie Boatwright and Ange Kouame are also part of the pool which is mostly composed of PBA players.

Gilas mainstays Kai Sotto, Dwight Ramos, AJ Edu, Quentin Millora-Brown, Mike Phillips. CJ Perez, Scottie Thompson, RJ Abarrientos, Troy Rosario, Calvin Oftana, Juan Gomez de Liano, Justine Baltazar and Chris Newsome. Ramos and Edu, however, are already ruled by SBP executive director Erika Dy due to their B.League commitments.

Also part of the pool are Jamie Malonzo, Jerrick Ahanmisi, Don Trollano, Jordan Heading, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Justin Arana, Adrian Nocum, Caelan Tiongson, Brandon Bates, Sedrick Barefield, Robert Bolick, Zavier Lucero and Jason Perkins.

 

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