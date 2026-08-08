Historic win as Alas Girls shocks Mexico in Chile FIVB worlds

SAN FELIPE, Chile — A bold coaching gamble paid off and Alas Pilipinas Girls secured a milestone win for the country by subduing Mexico, 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, on Friday, Aug. 7, their first victory in the FIVB Volleyball Girls U17 World Championship.

Sacrificing frontline depth for consistency on defense, Alas Pilipinas fielded wing spiker Nadeth Herbon as libero and the team’s dynamo provided an instant shot of adrenaline to what was an anemic floor coverage in the opener against China at Liceo Particular Mixto San Felipe.

The switch rippled across the lineup, yielding better passing and more efficient attacking, with Caera Celis again leading the way and three others hitting double figures as Alas Pilipinas Girls became only the second Philippine team to score a win in a world championship after the Bryan Bagunas-led squad in last year’s FIVB men’s worlds.

Celis had 24 points on 22 attacks, a block and an ace, while Xyz Rayco scored 15 on 12 attacks, two aces and a block.

Jhaynna Bulandres scored 10, seven from attacks and three from the service line for Alas Girls supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission and Asics.

Madele Gale had five of the team’s total eight blocks as Alas Pilipinas steadied the ship after a shaky start and improved its win-loss record to 1-1.

The news reverberated to the four corners of the Grand Four Wings Hotel where Ramon “Tats” Suzara was presiding over the Congress of the Asian Volleyball Confederation where he is the president.

“This is a breakthrough for the country, a victory on the world stage,” said Suzara, who relayed the good news to FIVB president Fabio Azevedo and his predecessor, Ary Graca, who are gracing the congress.

China leads Pool B with a 2-0 record, while the Philippines, Mexico, Venezuela and Peru are at 1-1. Tunisia holds a 0-2 card. The top four teams from each pool march on to the next round.

The Philippines takes on Tunisia on Saturday before the tournament takes a break then returns to face Peru on Monday and wrap up pool play on Tuesday against Venezuela.

“We’re not looking too far ahead, but this win shows that the program works, and the girls have shown they can hold their own on the world stage,” said Alas Pilipinas U17 team manager Karl Chan.

Coach Edwin Leyva noted that while Herbon showed flashes of brilliance up front against China, the staff believed her defensive instincts would be more valuable in stabilizing the backline. Herbon started the match with Frances Ramos sharing duties, while Taj Tevez was moved to the offensive side of the rotation.

Chosen for her high energy as much as her skills, Herbon is now embracing the role switch. The feeling was much different on the bus ride from the hotel to the venue.

“It was a tense ride, I couldn’t stop thinking about what I needed to do,” said Herbon, who even contributed on offense by teeing up Celis and Bulandres at the net.

“I’m happy because I think I did what was needed on the court. I’m happy my teammates are pleased with the result. I’ll embrace this role all the way to the end,” she said.

Highlighting the AVC Congress is the first AVC Gala Night where Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons will receive the Fans Choice for Beach Volleyball Award and Bryan Bagunas the Fans’ Choice Men’s Volleyball Award.