Bacaro bags 2 golds, Colonia produces 2 silvers at Asian Youth Weighlifting

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Althea Bacaro and Jay-R Colonia gave Team Philippines a good start in the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Friday, Aug. 7.

Bacaro struck twice as she dominated the youth women’s 45kg category, while Colonia bagged two silver medals and a bronze in the youth men’s 55kg division to give the country a strong start.

The 15-year-old Bacaro, a Grade 9 student at the University of Cebu, came in fourth in snatch with a lift of 63 kilograms, but bounced back mightily to win the clean & jerk with 83 kg to finish on top with a total lift of 146 kgs.

India’s Titli Maji and Vietnam’s Thi Bay Mau settled for the silver and bronze with 145 and 142 kgs, respectively.

Colonia, a Zamboanga City standout, meanwhile, finished with a silver in his weight class with a total lift of 243 kgs after a bronze-medal feat in snatch (108 kg) and a silver in clean & jerk (135 kg).

Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Nawaf M Al Ojaian ruled the division with 247 kgs, while Vietnam’s Van The Hung managed the bronze with 241 kgs.

A total of 13 Filipino lifters are competing in the tournament headed by reigning world junior and youth champions Albert Ian Delos Santos (men’s 70kg) and Alexsandra Ann Diaz (women’s 49kg).

Competing in the junior division are Angeline Colonia (women’s 49kg), Jhodie Peralta (women’s 53kg), Rosalinda Faustino (women’s 57kg), Prince Keil Delos Santos (men’s 60kg), and Mango Prince David Tarro (men’s 65kg).

Completing the crew are youth team members Jea Mae Palagtiw (women’s 69kg), Rhianne Cabalida (women’s 77kg) and men’s 60kg lifters Kirby Kent Alas-as and Jerick Icon Castro.

Delos Santos set the clean and jerk record in his division at the World Junior Championships in Cairo, Egypt last May, while Diaz swept three gold medals in her weight class while establishing two new youth world records at the World Youth Championships in Cali, Colombia last month.