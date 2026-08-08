Casket mystery: Cops tag driver, van in QC incident

By Trixee Rosel

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) has identified the driver and vehicle allegedly used to unload one of the abandoned caskets in Quezon City, providing authorities with a key lead in the investigation into the caskets found in five areas across Metro Manila on Friday, Aug. 7.

The QCPD earlier formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to determine the motive and identify those responsible after caskets bearing anti‑CPP‑NPA and anti‑China messages were found in Quezon City, Manila, Caloocan City, and Makati City.

Initial reports showed that unidentified masked individuals allegedly left the caskets between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. after arriving aboard gray and white vans.

In Quezon City, two caskets were discovered at Boy Scout Circle in Barangay South Triangle and Welcome Rotonda in Barangay Sta. Teresita.

During a follow‑up operation, the QCPD said the driver disclosed that his Toyota Hi‑Ace, with plate number NIK 6874, had been rented and was allegedly used in unloading one of the caskets at Welcome Rotonda.

The driver also told investigators that different vehicles were allegedly used for each delivery, with drivers reportedly receiving ₱8,000 while helpers who unloaded the caskets were paid ₱1,000 each.

The caskets were earlier secured by police for examination after authorities found them containing only crumpled papers, while the attached banners carried messages against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and other groups.

The QCPD said it continues to pursue all available leads and will file appropriate criminal charges against those who will be found responsible for the incident.