Yankees rally with 2 outs in 9th inning and beat Braves 3-2 in 10 after long rain delay

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Rice ripped a tying single off the right-field fence with two outs in the ninth inning and Ryan McMahon hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the New York Yankees rallied past the Atlanta Braves, 3-2, on Friday night in a rain-delayed game that ended after midnight.

New York improved to 2-8 in extra-inning games, halting an eight-game winning streak overall for the NL East leaders.

Yankees left-hander Max Fried pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings in his first outing against his former team, but Tyler Mahle matched him with six shutout innings in his Atlanta debut.

Austin Riley homered in the eighth and Matt Olson went deep in the ninth to give the Braves a 2-0 lead. With the Yankees down to their final out, slumping Austin Wells doubled home a run off All-Star closer Raisel Iglesias.

Amed Rosario walked before Rice singled on a 1-0 changeup.

Heliot Ramos was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Dylan Dodd entered and retired Luis García Jr. on a groundout to send the game to extra innings.

New York’s rally began when rookie George Lombard Jr. reached on an infield single with one out and advanced to third on Iglesias’ throwing error.

David Bednar (5-3) pitched a scoreless 10th, helped by Lombard’s off-balance throw from shortstop on Sean Murphy’s grounder and García’s over-the-shoulder catch at first base on Ronald Acuña Jr.’s popup to end the inning.

With one out in the bottom half, rookie Spencer Jones was intentionally walked and Lombard worked a walk from Tyler Kinley (6-5) that loaded the bases. García, the automatic runner, scored easily on McMahon’s sac fly to deep right field on a full-count pitch as the Yankees improved to 5-42 when trailing through eight innings.

The start was delayed by heavy rain and thunderstorms for 1 hour, 55 minutes.

It was the eighth time in 10 games a Yankees starter permitted no more than one run.

Fried spent his first eight major league seasons with the Braves before leaving as a free agent to sign a $218 million, eight-year contract with New York in December 2024.