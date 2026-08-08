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Nagnakaw na, nang-manyak pa: Man held for theft, child abuse

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Authorities arrest a man for stealing a mobile phone and inappropriately touching an 8-year-old girl inside a house in Pasig City. (Photo courtesy of Mon Tsing)

By Richielyn Canlas

A 25-year-old man was arrested after trespassing inside a house in Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City, where he inappropriately touched a child before stealing a mobile phone.

Authorities said the incident occurred on the night of Aug. 5.

The suspect, identified as “Yekyek,” touched the intimate area of the sleeping 8-year-old girl inside the house before taking the victim’s mobile phone.

The victim woke up and immediately reported the incident to her mother, prompting the suspect to quickly flee the house.

The victim’s family immediately reported the incident to the barangay.

CCTV footage from inside the house led authorities to identify the suspect, who reportedly also lived in the area and was later arrested.

During his arrest, the victim’s mobile phone was recovered, with the suspect’s own photo set as the wallpaper.

Authorities added that packets of shabu were also recovered from him.

Yekyek is now in the custody of the Pasig City Police Station and will face charges of theft, acts of lasciviousness, and violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

 

 

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