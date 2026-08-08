SportsTennis

Refusing to flinch despite the pain, Eala outlasts McNally in thrilling duel

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
3 Min Read
Philippines' Alexandra Eala returns to the United States' Alycia Parks during a National Bank Open tennis match in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

Alex Eala felt the pain and pressure but refused to flinch, outlasting a gritty Caty McNally, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, to storm into the fourth round of the 2026 National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada on Saturday, Aug. 8 (Philippine time).

The 25th-seeded Filipina battled through a nagging left-ankle issue that required a medical timeout in the second set before holding her nerve in the deciding third frame to seal the hard-fought victory in two hours and 39 minutes.

After sealing the match point, Eala was overcome with emotion and close to tears as fatigue took its toll on her. She then walked to the middle of the court to exchange handshakes with McNally in a show of sportsmanship.

Eala credited McNally for pushing her to the limit throughout the marathon battle.

“I think I survived that one. It was so tough. I want to thank Caty for a great match, being a great sport. It’s one of those matches that really could have gone either way,” said Eala.

“I think it was really down to details and a little bit of luck,” she added.

The win marked Eala’s seventh straight victory since her breakthrough WTA Tour title at the Mubadala DC Open in Washington, D.C. last week.

It also set up another stern test for Eala against former world No. 4 and 12th seed Belinda Bencic, who likewise survived a grueling battle with Taylor Townsend, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-4.

The seasoned Swiss star brings an imposing resume, having twice reached the Grand Slam semifinals and captured the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Against McNally, who came into the match brimming with confidence after stunning reigning Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova, 7-5 (5), 6-1, Eala capitalized on seven break-point conversions against the hard-hitting American.

The Filipina battled back from a 1-3 deficit, rattling off five straight games to seize the opening set. But a nagging left-ankle issue disrupted her momentum, forcing her to call for a medical timeout while leading 3-2.

McNally grew more aggressive after the break, turning a 4-5 deficit into a set win to force a decider.

But Eala soldiered on in the third, breaking McNally’s serve in the opening game before holding her own and steadily pulling away to seal the match win.

 

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