Eala exacts sweet revenge, destroys Parks in 3 in Toronto

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala survived Alycia Parks’ 10 aces and romped to a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 victory to advance to the third round of the National Bank Open before an energetic crowd in Toronto, Canada on Thursday, Aug. 6 (Philippine time).

The 25th-seeded Eala, who secured a first-round bye, dug deep in the deciding third set by breaking a 2-all deadlock and taking Parks’ serve in the fifth game before winning the next three games with an assortment of shots to seal the gritty win in the WTA 1000 tournament.

The victory sparked massive celebrations across nearly every Filipino community all over the world just like her historic win in Washington D.C. earlier this week/

The victory also served as a sweet revenge for the world No. 20 Eala, who bowed to Parks in their first career meeting in the opening round of the Australian Open last January.

The win set up a third-round showdown with unseeded American Caty McNally, who pulled off one of the tournament’s biggest upsets by stunning reigning Wimbledon champion and sixth

seed Linda Noskova, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

It will be the first career meeting between Eala and McNally.

Still riding the momentum of her breakthrough WTA title triumph at the Mubadala DC Open just days earlier, Eala came out firing by overpowering Parks to take the opening set in commanding

fashion.

The world No. 71 American, however, quickly regrouped and responded in a tightly contested second set, breaking Eala’s serve in the 10th game to level the match and force a decider.

Unfazed by the setback, Eala seized a 2-0 lead in the deciding set before withstanding Parks’ relentless challenge, winning four of the final six games to complete the victory in one hour and 51 minutes.

Despite finishing with 10 aces, Parks had six double faults, while Eala capitalized on her opportunities by converting five of possible 14 break points.