Laborer electrocuted to death in Quezon

By Danny Estacio

MAUBAN, Quezon – A 49-year-old laborer was electrocuted to death and his two co-workers were injured here on Tuesday morning, Aug. 4.

Police identified the fatality as “Eduardo.” Injured were “Nestor,” 61, and “Ronald,” 26.

Investigation said the victims were digging a deep well for a house and lifting a steel pipe when it accidentally touched an aluminum live wire.

They were electrocuted and Nestor and Ronald sustained injuries and managed to roll and move away from the wire.

Eduardo, who was on the roof, plunged to the ground and was unable to move.

He was taken to the Mauban Health Office where he was declared dead.

His colleagues are undergoing treatment.