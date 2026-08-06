Deep women’s cast promises thrilling IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu duel

The battle for the women’s professional crown at the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu presented by Megaworld on Sunday, Aug. 9, in Cebu City is shaping up to be every bit as compelling as the stellar men’s race, with Olympian Natalie Van Coevorden spearheading a formidable Australian challenge.

From decorated Olympians and established IRONMAN campaigners to rising young stars eager for a breakthrough, the women’s competition features an impressive blend of experience, speed and endurance.

But with every contender eyeing the coveted title over the grueling 1.9-km swim, 90-km bike and 21-km run, only the athlete capable of mastering Lapu-Lapu’s demanding championship course will emerge victorious.

Ranked No. 1 in Oceania and No. 24 in the World Triathlon Series, the 33-year-old from Campbelltown, New South Wales brings elite credentials that include a stint at the Paris Olympic Games.

She is no stranger to Philippine racing either, having captured the women’s elite title at the 2011 Subic Bay ITU Triathlon Asian Cup. Now transitioning her world-class short-course pedigree into long-distance racing, Van Coevorden arrives in Cebu determined to add a major victory to her growing resume.

Australia’s strength, however, extends well beyond its top-ranked star.

Out to foil her bid are Sarah Thomas, Cassandra Heaslip, Paige Cranage, Charlotte McShane and Emily Donker, among others.

Meanwhile, ushering in an action-packed IRONMAN 70.3 race weekend is the Reyna Bulakna Run on Friday (Aug. 7), presented by 2GO and Sun Life. More than 1,000 participants are expected to gather at 5 p.m. at the Liberty Shrine in Mactan for the 5K fun run, which celebrates empowerment, resilience, and joy. Inspired by the legendary local heroine Reyna Bulakna, the event honors the courage and spirit of a woman whose legacy helped shape the course of history.

The spotlight then shifts to the RLC Residences IRONKIDS on Saturday (Aug. 8), where the country’s next generation of triathlon stars will take center stage.

The event features the signature swim-run race, along with the Kids Run for participants aged 6 to 15. Race distances range from one to two kilometers, depending on the competitors’ age group, offering young athletes a fun and inspiring introduction to endurance sports.

Also scheduled on Sunday is the Sunrise Sprint, a beginner-friendly triathlon held alongside the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu. Designed for first-time multisport athletes, the race consists of a 750-meter swim, 25km bike ride, and 5km run, providing an ideal opportunity for newcomers to experience the excitement and challenge of triathlon competition.

Meanwhile, thousands of athletes from 48 countries will compete across numerous age-group categories, including the Filipino Elite division, turning the 12th staging of the event into another grand celebration of endurance sports organized by Sunrise Events, Inc.

The women’s pro showdown unfolds alongside an equally explosive men’s contest featuring 2024 champion and Olympic bronze medalist Henri Schoeman, who faces a formidable lineup that includes Austria’s Sebastian Fuchs, New Zealand’s Brett Clifford, Christian Davey and Ben Hamilton, China’s Miao Hao, Singapore’s Aaron Kiss, Australia’s John Fothergill and American Thomas Iñigo, among other international standouts.

With world-class fields assembled in both professional divisions, fans can expect two races filled with tactical battles, dramatic momentum swings and relentless attacks from start to finish as the sport’s elite test themselves against one of Asia’s premier IRONMAN destinations.