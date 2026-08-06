Grade 11 student mauled outside Negros school

BACOLOD CITY – A 16-year-old Grade 11 student was allegedly assaulted by three students and their 26-year-old companion outside a public high school in Barangay Robles, La Castellana, Negros Occidental.

Police Major Romulo Gepilango V, La Castellana police chief, said the incident occurred on July 29 but was reported only on Aug. 3 after a video of the assault circulated on social media.

Investigation said the victim was about to leave school on his motorcycle when the suspects – three students aged 17 to 19 –attacked him.

The victim, who sustained bruises and minor scratches, reported the incident to the police with his mother.

Gepilango said the suspects from a different school allegedly targeted the victim because of his friendship with individuals in conflict with the suspects. The victim was not directly involved in the dispute.

On Tuesday, Aug. 4, parents and guardians of those involved met with barangay officials, representatives from the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO), and the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) to discuss the incident and possible interventions.

No settlement was reached as the victim’s parents expressed intention to pursue charges for physical injuries.

They were all allowed to return home while awaiting the formal filing of the complaint.

This is the latest in a series of student-related violence cases in Negros Occidental since June, prompting authorities to strengthen school safety measures and remind students of the risks of violence fueled by social media and peer conflicts.