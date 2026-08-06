Couple killed in Davao drag race crash

By Ivy Tejano

DAVAO CITY – A young couple lost their lives in a tragic crash caused by an alleged illegal drag race along the Davao‑Bukidnon Road before dawn on Monday, Aug. 3.

Police said Angelou M. Isidro and his partner, Lovely Kim E. Cadayona, 27, were riding a motorcycle when they were struck head‑on by another motorcycle participating in the street race in Barangay Catalunan Pequeño.

The collision triggered a chain‑reaction crash involving four motorcycles.

Isidro and Cadayona died instantly from severe injuries, while another rider was seriously hurt.

Witnesses reported that three motorcycles were racing on the highway moments before the fatal crash.

The primary suspect, whose motorcycle collided directly with the victims, is under police custody while receiving treatment at the Southern Philippines Medical Center.

Authorities are also searching for another rider who fled the scene, along with other unidentified participants.

Four individuals later surrendered to the Baliok Police Station and admitted joining the race.

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) filed charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property against the suspects.

City councilors condemned the incident, stressing that the deaths highlight the deadly consequences of illegal drag racing.

Councilor Jessica Bonguyan, chairperson of the Committee on Public Works and Highways, said: “What some view as a midnight thrill is a deadly gamble with public safety. Our public roads are meant for safe travel, not personal speed tracks.”

Councilor Luna Acosta, head of the Committee on Peace and Public Safety, warned that organizers of illegal races will be held criminally liable once investigations confirm their involvement.

She urged enthusiasts to confine racing to designated private venues with permits, not public roads.

DCPO director Police Col. Peter Madria said checkpoints and patrols have been intensified from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. on major roads, including Davao‑Bukidnon Road, Diversion Road, MacArthur Highway, and coastal road extensions.

Police are also coordinating with the Land Transportation Office, City Transport and Traffic Management Office, and barangay officials to crack down on illegal modification shops, impound altered motorcycles, and disperse pre‑race gatherings.