HeadlinesNews

Indian shot dead in Bacolod

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
An Indian national was gunned down by motorcycle-riding assailants in Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City on Tuesday, Aug. 4. (Photo courtesy of Arjay Casipe)

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY – An Indian national was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding gunmen in Purok Bayanihan, Barangay Villamonte here on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Police Major Joeil Reclamado, head of Police Station 4, said the victim was found lifeless near his motorcycle with head injuries.

Reclamado said the victim was on his way home when he was reportedly tailed by the suspects.

A slug and three spent cartridges of an unknown firearm were recovered in the crime scene.

Follow-up investigation is ongoing.

Palace: Jalandoni will not be arrested
NBI pushes law to target troll farms, AI-generated deception
2 killed as banca capsizes in CamSur
No classes, gov’t work on Sept. 21
UAAP: Ateneo, NU clash
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Couple killed in Davao drag race crash
Next Article Laborer electrocuted to death in Quezon

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Laborer electrocuted to death in Quezon
Headlines News
Couple killed in Davao drag race crash
Headlines News
Deep women’s cast promises thrilling IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu duel
Headlines Sports
Siblings cooking lunch killed in Rizal rockslide
Headlines News