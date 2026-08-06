Indian shot dead in Bacolod

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY – An Indian national was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding gunmen in Purok Bayanihan, Barangay Villamonte here on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Police Major Joeil Reclamado, head of Police Station 4, said the victim was found lifeless near his motorcycle with head injuries.

Reclamado said the victim was on his way home when he was reportedly tailed by the suspects.

A slug and three spent cartridges of an unknown firearm were recovered in the crime scene.

Follow-up investigation is ongoing.