United Senate urges court to lift TRO on ₱85 wage hike

By Dhel Nazario

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri led senators from both the majority and minority blocs in urging the immediate lifting of the temporary restraining order (TRO) on the ₱85 Metro Manila minimum wage increase through Senate Resolution No. 577.

Senate Resolution No. 577, signed by all senators, expresses the chamber’s support for Filipino workers, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and the agencies responsible for setting regional minimum wages.

“Let the Labor Code prevail and allow the ₱85 increase to reach the workers who have already waited long enough. Hindi puwedeng ang isang petisyon ng iilan ang magpapahintay sa mahigit 1.1 milyong manggagawa at kanilang mga pamilya,” Zubiri declared.

Zubiri said he personally gathered signatures from members of the majority while Senator Robin Padilla secured support from the minority to demonstrate the Senate’s unified position on the issue.

“I moved around and gathered signatures for cross‑aisle support from all members of the majority and minority so the Senate can state clearly that the wage board’s decision should be final. It should be implemented and respected by the courts,” he stressed.

The resolution cited Article 126 of the Labor Code, as amended by Republic Act No. 6727, which bars courts, tribunals, or other entities from issuing injunctions or TROs against proceedings before the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) or regional wage boards.

“Otherwise, it would set a bad precedent because if a ₱30 increase is approved in Cagayan de Oro or Northern Mindanao, anyone could just go to a friendly court and seek a restraining order. Hindi naman puwede iyon,” Zubiri warned.

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board–National Capital Region approved the ₱85 wage adjustment following consultations among representatives from labor, employers, and government, as well as an assessment of prevailing socioeconomic conditions.

Under Wage Order No. NCR‑27, an initial ₱60 increase took effect on July 25, 2026, while the remaining ₱25 is scheduled to be implemented on Jan. 20, 2027, bringing the daily minimum wage to ₱780 in the non‑agriculture sector and ₱743 in other covered sectors.

However, Branch 152 of the Pasig City Regional Trial Court issued a TRO on July 30 after Readycon Trading and Construction Corp. and R‑II Builders Inc. filed a petition questioning the wage order. The TRO remains effective until Aug. 13 pending further proceedings.

“Habang nakabinbin ang dagdag‑sahod, wala namang TRO laban sa pagdating ng mga bayarin at laban sa pagtaas ng presyo ng mga bilihin, pamasahe at pagkain,” Zubiri pointed out.

He warned that allowing the TRO to remain in effect could encourage similar legal challenges to future wage adjustments across the country.

“We respectfully but firmly appeal to Branch 152 to lift the TRO immediately. Allow the wage‑setting system created by law to work and let our workers receive the relief already granted to them,” he urged.

The resolution also expresses support for legal remedies being pursued by the DOLE, the NWPC, and the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board–NCR to implement Wage Order No. NCR‑27 and uphold the regional wage‑setting process.

“The Senate will stand with our workers until this wage increase reaches their hands. Hindi ito pabor o limos, kundi pagkilala sa halaga ng kanilang trabaho at sa karapatan ng bawat pamilya sa isang marangal na buhay,” Zubiri added.