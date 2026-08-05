Smuggling tip triggers Cavite warehouse bust; ₱700-M products seized

By Aaron Recuenco

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) launched a raid on a warehouse in Cavite after receiving confirmed intelligence reports that smuggled counterfeit goods were being stored inside.

CIDG director Maj. Gen. Robert Morico II said the operation started with close coordination between CIDG and the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Acting on the intelligence tip, the BOC issued a Letter Order and Mission Order authorizing the joint team to inspect, search, and seize items in violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

At around 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, agents moved in on the warehouse in Barangay Alapan II‑A, Imus City, where they discovered around ₱700 million worth of counterfeit products.

The seized items included popular sports footwear brands such as Adidas, On Cloud, New Balance, ASICS, Crocs, Nike, Puma, Converse, Skechers, and Louis Vuitton.

Morico stressed that smuggled footwear undermines domestic business taxes, hurts local shoemakers, and drains public funds.

He added that CIDG has been working closely with the BOC to suppress smuggling and customs fraud, assuring the public of their commitment to enforcing tariff laws in support of the government’s campaign against economic sabotage.

Authorities urged residents to report suspicious warehouses and illegal activities in their communities to help curb smuggling operations.