3 content creators to face charges over spread of fake news on PBBM’s health

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) has endorsed for investigation and possible charges three Facebook personalities accused of spreading fabricated claims about President Marcos’ health.

The PCO, through its Anti-Fake News Desk (AFND), said on Wednesday, April 15, the cases have been referred to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for appropriate legal action.

In an interview following the endorsement of the charges at the DOJ, PCO director and AFND head Robertzon Ramirez said the flagged accounts allegedly spread false information claiming that the President was critically ill.

These include the Facebook account “Iloy Bugris: The Queen of Revelations,” which conducted live broadcasts making unverified health claims about Marcos.

The account also reportedly solicited money from viewers while presenting a fabricated medical document.

Another account, “Rigondola Ping,” was cited for posting manipulated images showing the President in a supposed state of physical distress.

The PCO said the images were not real and were intended to mislead the public.

A third account, “Crage Anderpal,” allegedly posted a fabricated news graphics falsely claiming official confirmation of a serious health condition.

DOJ spokesperson Polo Martinez said the government has yet to determine the motive behind the spread of false information about the President.

“We can’t say. But one thing is certain: Malicious po ang pag-release ng fake news na ito—which is why the appropriate endorsements of the narrative reports of these accounts are being submitted to the DOJ,” he told reporters.

Martinez said that the DOJ will endorse the PCO’s report to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) as soon as possible.

“NBI po ang magche-check if the facts, evidence, submitted in this endorsement report warrant the filing of criminal charges,” he said.

The endorsement follows earlier action by the PCO against another page called “Malasakit News Pilipinas,” accused of spreading false reports related to the national energy emergency.

It also comes after the signing of a memorandum of agreement among the DOJ, PCO, and the Department of Information and Communications Technology to strengthen coordination against digital disinformation.

The PCO said the deliberate spread of false information may constitute a criminal offense under Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code.

Penalties may be higher when committed online under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The Palace stressed that the spread of disinformation is particularly concerning amid the ongoing State of National Energy Emergency.

Officials warned that false information could cause public confusion and undermine government efforts.

Continued monitoring

The AFND said it will continue to monitor and document cases of disinformation for possible prosecution.

The PCO reiterated its commitment to holding accountable those who deliberately spread false and misleading information.

It likewise urged the public to verify information before sharing it online and called on social media users to rely on credible sources and avoid amplifying unverified claims, especially those involving national leadership and public safety. (Argyll Geducos)