Dad, son claim self-defense in fatal Tondo comshop shooting

The two suspects arrested for the fatal shooting inside a computer shop in Tondo, Manila, on April 13, claimed they acted in self-defense following their surrender to the police on Wednesday, April 15.

According to the suspects Jeffrey Saludar, 49, and his son, Jefferson Saludar, 25, tensions had been brewing days earlier when the younger Saludar was allegedly chased by the victim, Jhon Jhon Bacolod, while playing basketball on Sunday afternoon.

“Buti hindi po ako inabutan, andami ko pong gasgas sa likod at tuhod,” Jefferson said, adding that they reported the incident to authorities and later tried to confront the victim at his home, but his family allegedly hid him.

On the day of the incident, Jefferson said he approached Bacolod inside the computer shop to ask about the earlier altercation but was met with curses and threats.

After stepping outside and relaying the incident to his father, the two confronted Bacolod, leading to a heated exchange.

At the height of the tension, Jefferson claimed he saw the victim about to pull out a weapon, prompting him to fire his gun, which he admitted was acquired illegally from a local source known as “kalakal.”

Bacolod was rushed to Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey maintained that he had no intention of killing the victim and was only trying to defend his son. He also shared that he had previously lost another child in a similar altercation, which influenced his decision to stand by his son during the confrontation.

The suspects denied that illegal drugs played any role in the incident.

Authorities continue to investigate the full circumstances surrounding the killing, including the suspects’ claim of self-defense. (Diann Calucin)