Filipina batters stun Cuba for first-ever World Cup win

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippines stunned world No. 7 Cuba, 7-0, to notch its first-ever victory in the WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup in Tainan, Taiwan on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Maria Christine Bautista allowed just two hits and no runs in pitching all but one inning to set the tone as the world No. 21 Filipinas powered their way to a breakthrough victory.

Martine Dominique Francisco got the Nationals on the board in the bottom of the first inning, scoring on a single through the left side. The Filipinas then broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning sparked by Angel Kaye Bedaño’s stolen base.

Madaelene Domaug, Chastene Jover, Veronica Velasco, and Mae Langga each drove in a run as the Philippines pulled away for a historic shutout win.

The triumph came after the Nationals yielded to world No. 1 Japan, 0-3, Tuesday, Aug. 25.

They are battling Great Britain as of this writing.