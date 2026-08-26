Motorcycle-riding men rob Makati condo resident

Three armed men riding two motorcycles allegedly robbed a condominium resident shortly after the victim left Mayfair Mansion in Makati City on Saturday night, Aug. 22.

In a statement issued Aug. 24, the building’s management said the incident occurred along Perea Street near the corner of Paseo de Roxas in Legazpi Village at around 10:45 p.m.

The suspects, reportedly armed with guns, cornered the victim, though the statement did not specify what was taken.

Mayfair Mansion said it is coordinating with barangay officials and police, and urged residents, employees, and the public to exercise caution, particularly late at night.

It advised reviewing security measures such as CCTV monitoring, lighting, visibility of guards, and access controls.

The management also appealed to anyone with information or CCTV footage to coordinate with authorities.

The case has been reported to the Makati Police and the Makati Commercial Estate Association (MACEA).

Authorities have yet to release further details. (Freya Gan)