Teacher killed in Bulacan shooting

By Freddie Velez

A 38-year-old teacher was shot dead by an unidentified gunman in Barangay Poblacion, Santa Maria, Bulacan, early Thursday, July 30.

Police said the victim, Stephen Angelo Enriquez, known to colleagues and students as “Sir Gelo,” was attacked outside his home around 3 a.m.

His sister told investigators she heard a gunshot followed by his cry for help. She found him bleeding from a chest wound.

Family members rushed Enriquez to Bocaue Specialist Hospital, where he underwent surgery but later died.

Authorities said the suspect, described as wearing a white cap, fled on foot.

CCTV footage is being reviewed to aid the investigation.

The motive remains unclear, but Santa Maria police said intelligence monitoring and coordination with other units are underway to identify and arrest the gunman.

Relatives, friends, and fellow teachers mourned Enriquez’s death, remembering him as a dedicated educator whose kindness touched many lives.

“Paalam, Sir Gelo. Mananatili kang buhay sa alaala ng mga taong iyong naantig at napasaya,” they said.