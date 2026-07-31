Revenge motive eyed in Pangasinan double murder; gunmen nabbed

By Liezle Basa Inigo

SAN CARLOS CITY, Pangasinan – Authorities filed double murder and frustrated murder charges on Wednesday, July 29, against two suspects in the fatal shooting of an Overseas Filipino Worker’s (OFW) son and his companion in Malasiqui, Pangasinan.

Investigators said the attack stemmed from revenge but turned into a case of mistaken identity, as the intended target was not among those shot, according to Malasiqui police chief Lt. Col. Francisco Sawadan.

On July 25, victim Harryvel Belo and two companions were standing along a roadside in Barangay Barang when two men on a motorcycle opened fire.

Belo and his 23‑year‑old companion died in the hospital, while their 21‑year‑old female companion survived with injuries.

Police said the suspects, who are also residents of Malasiqui, were identified through CCTV footage and witness testimonies.

These pieces of evidence allowed lawmen to track them down and build a case, leading to their arrest and the filing of charges.

The case is now under preliminary investigation before the City Prosecutor’s Office.