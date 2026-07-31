Marikina man hacks boy, relative over family dispute

By Richielyn Canlas

A 39‑year‑old man was arrested after allegedly hacking his 10‑year‑old nephew and the boy’s aunt in Marikina City on Wednesday night, July 29, in what police described as a family‑related attack.

The suspect, identified as “Oben,” was nabbed in a follow‑up operation ordered by Mayor Maan Teodoro after fleeing the scene with the weapon.

Investigators said the victims — a 28‑year‑old woman and her nephew — were seated outside their home in Purok 6, Barangay Malanday, when Oben suddenly confronted them around 8:30 p.m. and, without provocation, repeatedly struck them with a bladed weapon.

Authorities are looking into personal and domestic disputes as the possible motive behind the assault, noting that the suspect deliberately targeted his own relatives.

A witness managed to escape and alert barangay personnel, leading to the victims’ rescue.

The woman sustained three hack wounds to the head and right hand, while the boy suffered a head injury.

Both were rushed to Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center and later transferred to Marikina Valley Medical Center for further treatment, with the local government covering their medical expenses.

Oben is now detained at the Marikina Custodial Facility, facing charges of two counts of frustrated murder and resistance to a person in authority.

Mayor Teodoro condemned the attack, vowing justice for the victims and stressing that “such violence has no place in Marikina.”

Police assured the public of a thorough investigation into the suspect’s motive and reiterated their commitment to community safety.