PVL goes to South Cotabato with Koronadal’s Tin Tiamzon out to provide fireworks

Riding the momentum of an emphatic bounce-back victory, Nxled heads into its next PVL On Tour assignment with renewed confidence as it takes on Galeries Tower on Saturday, Aug. 1, in Polomolok, South Cotabato.

After stops in Isabela, Batangas and Ilocos Sur, the league’s pre-season tour shifts to the country’s most populous municipality outside Luzon, where volleyball continues to enjoy a passionate following.

Fresh off a commanding 25-17, 25-23, 25-18 sweep of the undermanned Capital1 Solar Spikers in Vigan, the Chameleons appear to have quickly rediscovered their rhythm after opening the exhibition tournament with a four-set loss to the Creamline Cool Smashers in Ilagan City last July 8.

First serve is set at 4 p.m., followed by the featured match between Akari and Choco Mucho at 6:30 p.m.

Akari is looking to rebound after dropping its opening match to the unbeaten ZUS Coffee in Isabela while adjusting to an overhauled roster.

The Chargers still boast of Tin Pagunsan-Tiamzon, Ivy Lacsina, Eli Soyud, Faith Nisperos and Chenie Tagaod, while Grethcel Soltones made a successful transition to libero, finishing with 14 excellent digs in her first game at the position.

In the Akari-Choco Mucho match, all eyes will be on Tiamzon who will be playing in front of family members and friends being a native of Koronadal City— a 40-minute drive from the playing venue.

“Syempre, masaya. Malapit lang talaga yung hometown naming,” beamed Tiamzon. “So the fact na makakanood sila Kuya ng live, and yung mga tita ko, and also yung mga pamangkin ko, I’m excited na makita sila sa courtside and cheering us on.”

“Well, kahit nung pag-land lang kanina sa airport, yung feeling na parang, ‘Oh wow, I’m home,” she added.

Choco Mucho, meanwhile, is hoping to snap a two-game skid. The Flying Titans have been hampered by the absence of national team standouts Eya Laure, Dawn Catindig and Sisi Rondina, while Kat Tolentino continues to recover from surgery.

Despite the setbacks, Choco Mucho showed plenty of grit in its hard-fought loss to a full-strength PLDT squad and hopes to carry that same resilience into its showdown with Akari as it seeks its first victory of the tournament.

For Nxled head coach Ettore Guidetti, however, the biggest takeaway from the victory was not just the result but the way his team played.

“I honestly think we really enjoyed playing,” said Guidetti. “Despite a few interruptions because of the format, we reacted very well every time. I was happy that everybody got the chance to play because all of my players are capable. What pleased me the most was our defense. It was outstanding, and I think the crowd also appreciated how hard we fought for every ball.”

The convincing victory further fueled expectations for a talent-laden Nxled squad eager to make a deeper impression heading into the regular season in October.