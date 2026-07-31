Foreigner found dead following Silang knife attack

By Carla Bauto Dena

A foreigner was stabbed to death in Barangay Iba, Silang, Cavite, on Wednesday night, July 29.

A report from the Cavite Police Provincial Office (Cavite PPO) said the Silang Municipal Police Station got a report about a man lying on the pavement with multiple stab wounds and covered in blood.

Responding officers found the victim beside an SUV, the front left tire of which had slipped into a sewage canal.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead by the attending physician.

A witness reportedly saw three unidentified males boarding a tricycle from the crime scene and fleeing in an unknown direction.

The Cavite PPO told the Manila Bulletin that the foreign national appeared to be East Asian.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the victim’s identity, and the police are coordinating with the Bureau of Immigration and several embassies to determine his nationality.

Police are also pursuing leads to identify the suspects and establish the motive behind the fatal stabbing.