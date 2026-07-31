Man shoots himself dead inside Makati range

By Trixee Rosel

A 25‑year‑old man died after allegedly shooting himself while practicing at a firing range insidea a mall in Barangay San Isidro, on Wednesday afternoon, July 29.

The victim, identified as Kianz Diaz, was rushed to Makati Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival around 6 p.m. from a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest.

Police said Diaz arrived at the shooting range at 4:32 p.m., registered, and waited about 20 minutes before being assisted by range officer Venancio Magdaraog Jr. in Bay 1, Row 6.

After firing several rounds, Diaz allegedly turned the 9mm pistol on himself and pulled the trigger.

Responding officers found him lying face up on the floor. A Bureau of Fire Protection medical team led by SFO1 Lady Diane Layson attempted CPR at 5:50 p.m., but Diaz remained unresponsive before being taken to the hospital.

Scene of the Crime Operatives led by Police Capt. Albert Pundogar recovered a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing two live rounds. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.