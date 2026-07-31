PCSO completes 100% nationwide PTV rollout under Marcos Jr. administration

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), under the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., completed the nationwide distribution of Patient Transport Vehicles (PTVs) to all 82 provinces on Friday, July 24 with the turnover of the final batch of units during a ceremony at the Provincial Capital of Pampanga.

A total of 34 Patient Transport Vehicles were distributed during the event, covering the remaining provinces in Regions I, II, III and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), formally completing the agency’s provincial PTV rollout nationwide.

The milestone marks the full implementation of one of the Marcos administration’s flagship healthcare initiatives, ensuring that every province in the country now has dedicated patient transport vehicles to strengthen emergency medical response and improve access to healthcare services.

This accomplishment also marks a first in Philippine history, making it the first time that all provinces nationwide have been provided with Patient Transport Vehicles through a government-led program

PCSO’s provincial rollout builds on another major achievement of the agency after it attained 100% distribution of Patient Transport Vehicles to all cities and municipalities nationwide in early December 2025.

With the completion of the distribution across all provinces, PCSO has now provided a total of 1,830 PTVs nationwide.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has consistently emphasized the importance of bringing essential government services closer to Filipinos, particularly those living in geographically isolated and disadvantaged communities where access to healthcare remains limited.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades A. Robles said the completion of the nationwide provincial rollout fulfills the President’s directive to make emergency medical assistance more accessible to every Filipino.

“This mission is guided by the vision of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. that no Filipino, no matter how far or how humble their circumstances, should ever be left without access to emergency medical care. Through the completion of the nationwide distribution of Patient Transport Vehicles to all provinces, we are translating that vision into concrete action that will help save lives and bring medical assistance closer to every community,” Robles said.

With the distribution of the 34 PTVs today, PCSO has completed a nationwide total of 164 provincial Patient Transport Vehicles distributed under the program.

The vehicles are intended to provide safe and timely transport for patients requiring immediate medical attention, helping local governments strengthen emergency response and facilitate transfers to appropriate healthcare facilities.

The PTV program is among PCSO’s health initiatives, which also include medical assistance for aindividuals and funding support for public health institutions and facilities nationwide.