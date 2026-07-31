SB19’s Josh Cullen throws ceremonial pitch White Sox’s MLB game vs Yankees 

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Prior to their historic performance at Lollapalooza, SB19 member Josh Cullen made his way to an esteemed company after throwing the ceremonial pitch in an Major League Baseball (MLB) game between the host Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees recently.

Cullen was given a chance to deliver the first pitch, where the White Sox eventually hacked out a thrilling 6-5 victory over the Yankees, that brought delight to the Filipino fans inside the Rate Field which is located on the south side of Chicago.

“It was an honor to represent the Philippines once again, this time on a different stage as the first pitch field representative for SB19,” SB19 wrote on its social media post.

“Thank you, White Sox, for the incredible opportunity and warm welcome!” it added.

Cullen was one of the Filipino personalities alongside athletes who graced the MLB as first pitcher with boxing Manny Pacquiao, Olympian Aleah Finnegan, singer and actress Leah Salonga, to name a few.

Just hours later, SB19 became the first-ever Filipino group to perform at Lollapalooza’s Allianz Stage, a four-day annual music festival at Grant Park, Chicago.

There, thousands of fans watched SB19’s act including Filipinos who were waving the Philippine flag as local talents anew took the spotlight on the foreign stage.