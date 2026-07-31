PH women’s lacrosse squad sinks Wales, faces Argentina for 9th place

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The Philippines women’s lacrosse banked on its superb second-half performance and demolished Wales, 12-4, to assure itself of a Top 10 finish in the 2026 World Lacrosse Women’s Championship at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo, Japan Thursday, July 30.

Emboldened by their breakthrough win over Czech Republic, the Nationals played an inspired game in first half before kicking into high gear in the last two frames where they scored eight more goals to pull away for good, leaving the Welshwomen scratching their heads in frustration.

The Philippines takes on Argentina in their battle for 9th contest this Saturday, Aug. 1, at the same venue, with the Nationals looking to make their first foray in the event doubly memorable.

The Argentines, on the other hand, carved out a 10-9 escape over the Irish bets, which face Wales for 11th place, to advance and arrange a duel against the Nationals.

Aside from improving their spot in the classification round, the Filipinas notched their second straight victory in the 16-country tournament after missing out on the podium.

This, after they concluded their group stage task with a 1-2 win-loss card that put them at third in Pool D – only two teams which hold the best record per group will barge into the quarterfinal.

“Feeling a top 10 finish in our World Championship debut,” the Philippines Lacrosse Association (PLA) wrote on its social media post.

Abby Manalang starred anew with two goals and one assist, while Emma Barrows, Annika Bennett, and Steph Lazo contributed two goals each. Kalena Johnson, Sophia Russo, Nia Carrera, and Ria Lagdameo also posted their name on the scoresheets.