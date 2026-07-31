GMA Network rises to No. 15 in global video rankings

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

GMA Network climbed to No. 15 in the June 2026 Tubular Leadership Worldwide Ranking after generating more than 7.5 billion video views across its official social media platforms.

The ranking, released by Tubular Labs, placed GMA as the highest-ranked Philippine media and entertainment company in Southeast Asia.

According to the data, GMA recorded 3.9 billion video views on Facebook, 1.9 billion on TikTok, 955 million on Instagram and 681 million on YouTube during June.

The latest figures reflect the broadcaster’s continued growth on digital platforms, where it distributes news, entertainment, sports and lifestyle content.

Separately, GMA Network, through its digital subsidiary GMA New Media Inc., has partnered with Mobile Legends: Bang Bang for the MLBB Mid Season Cup 2026 in Paris, part of the Esports World Cup 2026.

The partnership allows fans to watch tournament matches through GMA’s YouTube channels, including Adventure Taste Moments (ATM), GMA Regional TV and GMA Sports.

The MLBB Mid Season Cup grand finals are scheduled for Aug. 1.