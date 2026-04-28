Pinoy windsurfer bags silver in Sanya Games

By REYNALD MAGALLON

SANYA, China — Riding the blow of the wind and waves of the sea, Dhenver Castillo sailed away with a silver medal for Team Philippines in the boys’ foil windsurfing in the 6th Asian Beach Games at the Sanya Bay here on Tuesday, April 28.

The Southeast Asian Games gold medalist was actually tied with Thai opponent Wachirawit Thonup with similar 39 net points following a grueling 13 races through the five-day competition

Castillo got the nod for the second spot after placing second in the 13th race and following the cancellation of the 14th and final race due to weather conditions unfavorable for sailing.

“Masaya ako proud. Siyempre nga, big event ito,” said Castillo.

With Castillo’s victory, the Nationals strengthened their grip of the third spot in the medal standings with three golds, three silvers and two bronzes.

But the competition was not easy for the 17-year-old, especially having to exert more effort in the apparent lack of wind during the races.

The Mabini, Batangas native even had to throw out a DNF on the third race and a seventh place finish on the fourth to keep his hold of the rankings.

“Mahina ang hangin. Kaya nakakapagod talaga. Kailangan mong puwersahin ‘yung pagtakbo ng gamit mo,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Philippine wrestling team is off to a roller coaster start after losing their opening matches in the round robin of the beach wrestling event at the Sanya Bay Yuhai Club.

The day started strong with Abby Balisme showing out in the women’s 60kg knockout matches, winning over Danielle Lim of Singapore twice via points, 3-1, to claim her spot in the round-robin group matches.

But the wins ended there with Aliah Gavalez and Balisme falling in the women’s Round 1 matches against separate opponents in the 50kg and 60kg divisions, respectively.