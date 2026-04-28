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Zaldy Co seeks political asylum in France

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Former Congressman Zaldy Co (Manila Bulletin File Photo)

Malacañang confirmed that former lawmaker Zaldy Co has left the Czech Republic and is now in France, where he is seeking political asylum.

Palace Press Officer and Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said Tuesday, April 28, that Co has a pending petition for asylum based on “highly reliable” information from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

“Sa kasalukuyan, kumpirmado na wala na sa kustodiya ng Czech Republic si Zaldy Co,” Castro said.

“Meanwhile, the DFA has received highly reliable information that Zaldy Co has a pending petition for political asylum in France. He has been requested to be transferred to and is now under the jurisdiction of French authorities,” she added.

Co has cited “political persecution” as his reason for seeking asylum.

Castro said President Marcos is expected to meet with the French ambassador to discuss next steps. She also noted that Co’s passport was canceled last year and that he was previously held by Czech authorities over documentation issues.

“Ngayong umaga natanggap na ng Malacañang ang kumpletong ulat… malinaw na ang mga hakbang na ginagawa ay nakaangkla sa paggalang sa umiiral na mga batas ng EU at ng kani-kanilang member-states,” Castro said. (Betheena Unite)

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