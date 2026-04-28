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Palace: Destabilization plots not new, but probe needed

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Palace Press Officer and Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro (Photo from RTVM)

Malacañang said the destabilization plot against the Marcos administration is not new, but investigating bodies must still conduct a probe.

Palace Press Officer and Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro made the statement when asked about the Palace’s reaction to Senator Panfilo Lacson’s claim regarding an alleged plan by some retired officers to “grab power” amid ongoing political tensions in the country.

He confirmed reports that some groups are seeking support from members of the uniformed services for a possible military-backed uprising but noted that his sources indicate no sign the movement will prosper.

The former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief said such efforts are unlikely to succeed because the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) remains a professional organization.

Castro acknowledged that Lacson’s information is backed by evidence, and therefore an investigation must be initiated.

“Unang-una po, kung ito ay mapapatunayan dahil si Senator Lacson naman ay hindi natin matatawaran kapag nagsalita ito, ito ay may resibo. So muli, ang mga investigating bodies natin, hindi na po kayo kailangang utusan, gawin na po ninyong mag-imbestiga,” Castro said. (Betheena Unite)

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