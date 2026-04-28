Days after its Finals loss, Cignals files leave of absence in PVL

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Less than a week after its Finals defeat to Creamline, Cignal has decided to take a leave of absence in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), the team announced Tuesday, April 28.

The Super Spikers opted to beg off due to Cignal’s strategic direction.

“This difficult decision was taken after careful review of Cignal’s strategic direction,” Cignal wrote in a statement.

“Our deepest thanks go out to the players, coaches, and staff who have poured their hearts into this team over the years,” it added. “And to our fans, who have stood by us, maraming, maraming salamat.”

Cignal’s move to leave the popular league following the exit of its men’s team in the Spikers’ Turf earlier this year.

Cignal has been a force to be reckoned in the pro league since 2013, starting with the now-defunct Philippine Super Liga where it found great success before moving to the PVL in 2021.

However, since entering the PVL’s fray, the Super Spikers hasn’t reached the Promised Land yet after its recent Finals sweep loss to the Cool Smashers in the All-Filipino Conference.

And with Cignal’s exit, remaining clubs are expected to jostle to take several of its key players in the likes of newly-minted MVP Vanie Gandler, Erika Santos, Dawn Catindig, and Conference’s Best Setter and skipper Gel Cayuna, to name a few.