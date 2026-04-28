Converge’s Justin Arana takes spotlight, named as PBA Player of the Week

Justin Arana stepped up when it mattered to keep Converge in the hunt for a playoff spot in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The FiberXers came out victorious over the TNT Tropang 5G and Phoenix Fuel Masters, with Arana posting 17.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

That earned Arana the nod as the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period of April 21 to 26 as Converge improved toa 4-6 win-loss record.

Arana’s performance in Converge’s 97-92 victory over TNT weighed heavily in his selection as he came out with 21 points and 10 rebounds while holding his own against 7-foot-3 import Bol Bol.

“Tinatagan ko na lang sarili ko, kasi para sa amin do-or-die na ‘to e,” Arana said. “Hindi ako pwede matakot kay Bol, kasi super kailangan namin itong laro na ‘to.”

The Arellano University product followed it up with 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists as Converge walloped Phoenix, 130-103, in new import Donovan Smith’s debut.

Both wins allowed Converge to closed in on Magnolia and San Miguel Beer, sharing seventh and eighth in the standings at 4-5.

Arana barely won the weekly honor given by Press Corps members regularly covering the PBA beat over Barangay Ginebra’s Troy Rosario and Rain or Shine’s Gian Mamuyac, who were also outstanding for their respective teams during the period.