Edoc, Padilla tame Baguio’s John Hay to lead respective divisions

BAGUIO – Resurgence marked the boys’ division with Zoji Edoc and Tristan Padilla leading the assault, while sheer domination defined the girls’ side as the ICTSI John Hay Junior PGT Championship got under way Tuesday at the quaint yet punishing John Hay Golf Club here.

Edoc seized control in the boys’ 7-10 category with a blistering three-under 66, building a four-shot lead over Summit Point leg winner Zach Guico.

The rising star from Taytay surged early, firing six birdies over the first 10 holes as he deftly navigated the course’s uphill climbs and downhill drops, where club selection and touch became crucial in the thin mountain air.

Guico, who drubbed Edoc by five shots at Summit Point, threatened early by birdying three of his first eight holes. But the mountain course struck back. Four bogeys over his last seven holes derailed his charge, leaving him with a 70 and trailing Edoc by four shots heading into the final round of the 36-hole tournament.

Mount Malarayat leg champion Kenzo Tan faltered with a 79, placing fourth behind Alexian Ching, who carded a 77.

In the boys’ 15-18 category, Padilla, who placed a distant joint second to Shinichi Suzuki in the series’ opening leg at Mount Malarayat, delivered a near-flawless performance in the boys’ 15-18 division. He gunned down seven birdies against two bogeys for a 64, surging to a commanding six-shot lead over Suzuki, who holed out with a birdie on the ninth to save a 70.

Geoffrey Tan also hit a late birdie on No. 8 to tie Suzuki at second, while David Serdenia birdied the ninth to turn in a 73 for fourth.

In the boys’ 11-14 category, Summit Point leg winner Vito Sarines shot three birdies against two bogeys in the last nine holes to fire a 68, five shots clear of Jacob Casuga, who carded a 73.

Chan Ahn, who edged Sarines at Mount Malarayat but fell short at Summit Point, recovered from a frontside 40 with an even-par 34 in the last nine holes for a 74 with Javie Bautista posting a 75 for fourth heading to the final round of the 36-hole tournament.

Meanwhile, the JPGT Visayas-Mindanao Series resumes Wednesday (April 29) at Del Monte in Bukidnon, with local bets expected to contend strongly against a deep field of challengers aiming to make an impact on unfamiliar turf.

All eyes are on Davao’s Ethan Lago, who is chasing a third straight leg win after dominating the boys’ 7-10 division in Mactan and Alta Vista. In the girls’ 15-18 division, a highly anticipated clash looms between Princess Zaragosa and Zero Plete, while Alexis Nailga seeks a second title in the boys’ 15-18 category against tough opposition led by Mhark Fernando III, Armand Copok and Clement Ordeneza.

In the boys’ 11-14 division, Del Monte’s Ralph Batican and South Cotabato’s Laurence and Jared Saban headline the field, with Ken Guillermo and Tobias Tiongko also in contention. Meanwhile, in the girls’ 11-14 side, former champion Brittany Tamayo aims to rebound from a tied-third finish, facing a strong group led by Rafella Batican, Maegan Langamin, and Angel Wahing.

The girls’ 7-10 division features Davao’s Soleil Molde taking on Bukidnon bets Faith Frayco and Maxine Cabang. The 7-10 and 11-14 categories will be played over 36 holes, while the 15-18 division spans 54 holes, with ranking points for the Elite Junior Finals at stake in this third leg of the six-stage Vis-Min Series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

In the girls’ division at JPGT John Hay, Winter Serapio primed herself up for a second win in three tournaments, posting a 73 to wrest a five-stroke lead over Amiya Tablac, who faltered with a 78, while Cecilia Mamauag took third spot with a 79 in the 7-10 category.

“My game was good, but I missed a few birdie chances and struggled with my short game,” said Serapio, who won at Mount Malarayat and settled for second at Summit Point.

Mavis Espedido also moved 18 holes away from nailing her first win in the season after placing fifth at Mount Malarayat and finishing runner-up to Cailey Gonzales at Summit Point as she pulled ahead by six despite a 76 as Kelsey Bernardino wavered with an 82 and Ronee Dungca and Tyra Garingalao carded identical 83s.

Dungca, who swept all three tournaments in her JPGT debut in the girls’ 7-10 division last year, found the transition to the 11-14 category far more challenging. It wasn’t just the stronger competition that tested her, but also the course’s tricky, well-kept layout – one that rewards precision yet punishes even the slightest miscalculation.

Lisa Sarines made a strong return to the JPGT in the girls’ centerpiece division, seizing an early four-shot lead over Kendra Garingalao and her twin sister, Mona Sarines, despite carding a 73.

Sarines, who previously captured the 15-18 title at Mount Malarayat after a dominant run in the 11-14 division, skipped the Summit Point leg to compete in Japan. Although she managed just one birdie against five bogeys, her performance was enough to establish a commanding advantage as Garingalao struggled to a 77, tying with Mona.

In the girls’ centerpiece division, Lisa Sarines heralded her return to the JPGT with another strong start, wresting an early four-shot lead over Kendra Garingalao and twin sister Mona Sarines despite a 73.