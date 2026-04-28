Beyond the image: Margaret Diaz on what she learned as VMX vixen

Margaret Diaz once kept her distance from bold films, dismissing them as nothing more than “kalaswaan,” something she neither respected nor even dared to watch.

“Dati kapag napaguusapan ‘yan, feeling ko kalaswaan lang, so ina-avoid ko talaga. Never nga akong sumilip niyan,” she admitted.

Today, she stands on the other side of that perception.

After taking on several projects under Viva’s adult streaming platform VMX, Diaz says her understanding of the industry and the people in it has shifted big time. What she once judged harshly, she now sees through a more grounded, human lens.

“Hindi naging madali para sa akin. Matagal bago ako na-convince na i-try ang VMX,” she said. “Pero ngayon, marami akong realization. Masyado ko siyang na-judge before. Now I know everyone is just working for a living. It’s just like any other job.”

Her change in mindset did not come without challenges. Still a student, Diaz is aware that her work as a VMX actress has become a topic among classmates, drawing both support and criticism.

“Yung iba mabait, understanding. Tahimik lang sila about it. Pero yung iba may mga sinasabi pero okay lang, dedma,” she said, choosing to focus on her goals rather than the noise.

Central to her advocacy now is a distinction she hopes audiences begin to understand: that actors in bold films are not the characters they portray.

“I just hope people would realize na we are not the characters that we play. This is work.”

Beyond the controversy, Diaz sees VMX as a training ground. She speaks of learning the technical and emotional demands of acting — from finding her best angles to mastering subtle expressions.

“Gusto ko na kahit paano nag-i-improve ang acting ko. Na-realize ko na mas mahirap pala i-express ang joy kaysa sadness. Kailangan makita sa mata,” she shared. “I’m learning a lot, and I’m thankful sa support ng directors and co-stars ko.”

Still, she hopes her own journey can help reshape public perception, just as her own views about the platform evolved over time.

“Yun ang gusto ko mabago talaga, ang perception sa mga katulad namin. Kasi ako rin, ganun dati tumingin. Kailangan lang talaga maging open-minded ka.”

Diaz currently stars in “Barurot 2,” directed by Roman Perez Jr., where she plays Maya, a corporate professional leading a dangerous double life to fund her dream of working in Korea.

The film, which also features Shanon Sizon, Dara Lima, and Victoria Nash, explores themes of ambition, survival, and the difficult choices women make in pursuit of a better future.

It is now available exclusively on VMX.