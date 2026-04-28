Caloocan gains solo lead; Abra extends MPBL run to 48

Caloocan gained the solo lead while Abra Solid North extended its unbeaten run to 48 in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season on Monday at the San Jose Del Monte Sports Complex in Bulacan.

The Caloocan Batang Kankaloo trounced the Meycauayan Marilao Gems, 97-79, in the nightcap, to notch their fourth straight win and move ahead of the Gensan Warriors and the Bataan Risers, both toting 3-0 cards.

Led by rookie sensation Kean Baclaan and four others, the Batang Kankaloo led throughout and as far as 74-49 in pulling the Gems down to 1-2.

Baclaan, former star of the De La Salle Green Archers, posted 15 points, 10 assists and 4 rebounds to clinch the best player award over former Ateneo Blue Eagle standout Kymani Ladi, with 12 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.

Eric Camson and Paul Casin contributed 13 points each, and Jammer Jamito added 11 plus 6 rebounds for Caloocan.

The Gems drew 25 points from Shawn Argente and 14 each from Agem Miranda and Patrick Ramos.

The defending champion Abra Weavers bested the Batangas City Tanduay Athletics, 98-91, in the second game for a 2-0 slate in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

Shaun Ildefonso bunched eight points in a 10-1 Abra run to break free from the game’s last deadlock at 40.

Other Weavers who delivered in their 48th straight win since last year were Shaun Ildefonso with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists, Raven Gonzales with 12 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks, Kascius Small-Martin with 9 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds, and reigning MVP Dave Ildefonso with 9 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Basilan Steel leaned on the hot hands of John Wilson to trip Cebu, 80-75, and climb to 2-1 in the opener.

Flashing the form that made him the MPBL MVP in 2019, Wilson notched 33 points, spiked by 7 triples, 9 rebounds and 2 steals, followed by Gab Cometa with 9 points, and Jayvee Casio with 8, including two triples.