Adamson’s Shai Nitura faces UST’s Angge Poyos in battle of no tomorrow

Games Wednesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

Men’s Final Four

11 a.m. – FEU vs Ateneo

1 p.m. – NU vs UST

Women’s Stepladder 1

3 p.m. – Adamson vs UST

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Adamson’s Shai Nitura and University of Santo Tomas’ Angge Poyos, two of the recognizable collegiate stars, take center stage when their respective schools clash in a do-or-die stepladder match in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, April 29.

Game time is set at 3 p.m. with both players eager and determined to outhit and outshine one another for a chance to meet reigning champion National University in the second round of the step-ladder, with the winner earning the right to face Finals-in-waiting La Salle.

Momentum is on the side of Nitura and the Lady Falcons having beaten the Espana-based squad twice in the elims – both via a 3-set sweep.

But UST is unfazed, aware that there will be a time for retribution, and hopefully, it would come today.

Since the Adamson-UST tiff is a battle of survival, everything will be staked and there will be no room for mistakes – not even the slightest ones.

Meanwhile, No. 1 seed FEU and reigning titlist NU try to arrange a mouth-watering title clash in men’s side when they go up against their respective semis rivals.

Armed with a twice-to-beat advantage, the Tamaraws clash with the No. 4 Ateneo Eagles at 11 a.m., while the second-seeded Bulldogs collide with the third-ranked UST Tigers at 1 p.m.

Coaches and even the so-called experts are expecting a slam-bang affair right after the very first serve – not to mention the sub-stories that will come during the course of action.

Apart from the bragging rights, the lean but power-hitting Nitura is fully inspired to go all the way to the summit on account of being the leading candidate for the MVP award.

Nitura, however, remains focused on the challenge ahead and, specially, on the ultimate prize.

“Grateful lang ako kasi ‘yong gusto naming makuha [Final Four] is now in our hands, we hold it, and now we focus,” said Nitura. “Our focus is kung ano ‘yong pinaghirapan ng team… eyes on the prize.”

Nitura still needs the creative brilliance of setter Fhei Sagaysay and solid offensive support from Frances Mordi in order to hurdle the Tigresses who are just hungry as they are.

UST is also going to the court fully motivated after dispatching Far Eastern University in the battle for No. 4 team.

Likely to give Poyos, the needed firepower are Reg Jurado, and Cassie Carballo – all vowed to give libero Detdet Pepito a fitting Swan Song.