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Old bombs unearthed at NAIA construction site

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
PNP-AVSEGROUP officers retrieve the old bombs unearthed at an excavation site inside NAIA on April 26. (Photo from PNP-AVSEGROUP)

Several corroded bombs were recovered during excavation work at the Juliet Extension Taxiway inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Complex on Sunday, April 26.

Airport authorities alerted NAIA Police Station 2 and the Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) after a backhoe operator uncovered bomb-like objects during ongoing construction.

Aviation Security Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel conducted a safety assessment and secured inert General Purpose (GP) bombs—10 weighing 50 pounds and 18 weighing 25 pounds.

This was the second discovery in less than a week. On April 22, similar military items were also recovered during excavation in the same area.

The recovered ordnance has been turned over to the AVSEGROUP Headquarters in Pasay City for safekeeping and proper handling. (Ariel Fernandez)

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