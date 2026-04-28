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P249-M shabu from Mexico seized at NAIA

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Several kilos of shabu stuffed inside LED lightbulbs that came from Mexico were recovered by the BOC on Tuesday, April 28. (Photo from BOC)

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has confirmed the seizure of ₱249.83 million worth of suspected shabu concealed in LED spotlights, following a thorough inspection led by Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno at a warehouse in Pasay City on Tuesday, April 28.

The shipment, declared as LED spotlights and originating from Mexico, was consigned to an address in Metro Manila.

It was initially flagged during a non-intrusive X-ray inspection after suspicious images inconsistent with the declared goods were detected.

This prompted authorities to order a 100% physical examination and coordinate the inspection at the Pasay warehouse.

On April 17, the Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force (CAIDTF) and the Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), supported by a K9 unit, conducted the full examination.

The dogs indicated the presence of illegal substances, leading to the opening of the cargo.

Subsequent field testing, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), confirmed the substances as methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, with a total weight of 36,740 grams and an estimated value of ₱249,832,000. (Ariel Fernandez)

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