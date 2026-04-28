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Mayor Isko welcomes global media leaders at The Manila Hotel for Digital Media Asia 2026

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso (third from right) is joined by Manila Bulletin publisher Sonny Coloma (extreme left), Manila Bulletin President and Vice Chairman Dr. Emilio Yap III (second from left), and Philippine Daily Inquirer Chairperson Sandy Prieto-Romualdez (second from right), WAN-IFRA Director Lee Kah Whye (extreme right) with other media executives, during the Digital Media Asia 2026 conference at The Manila Hotel. (Photo courtesy of Manila PIO)

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso welcomed hundreds of media executives and publishers from across the Asia-Pacific and other regions on Tuesday morning, April 28, at The Manila Hotel, as the city hosted the Digital Media Asia conference for the first time in its 18-year history.

Organized by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), the event brought together top editors, publishers, and digital media leaders to discuss key issues in digital transformation, revenue models, and emerging technologies shaping the global news industry.

In his remarks, Domagoso acknowledged WAN-IFRA Director Lee Kah Whye, Manila Bulletin President and Vice Chairman Dr. Emilio Yap III, and Philippine Daily Inquirer Chairman Sandy Prieto-Romualdez, for bringing the prestigious gathering to Manila.

“This is the first time Digital Media Asia, now in its 18th year, is being held in the Philippines, and we could not be more proud,” the mayor said.

Domagoso drew parallels between Manila’s identity and the resilience of the media industry, describing the city as one that “keeps showing up, keeps rebuilding, and keeps moving forward” despite recurring challenges.

He also underscored the importance of journalism in democratic societies, addressing Filipino media practitioners in attendance.

“That work matters. It has always mattered, and this administration, whatever our differences, respects the role you play in our democracy,” he said, referring to journalists working amid shrinking newsrooms and rapid industry disruption.

The mayor likewise highlighted Manila’s digital governance initiatives, including executive orders institutionalizing open governance and digital public service systems, as part of efforts to strengthen transparency and efficiency in government.

“Technology is only as good as the trust behind it,” he said, adding that the central question for both media and government remains the same: “How do we remain worthy of the public’s trust?” (Diann Calucin)

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