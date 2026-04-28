Mayor Francis defends hospital upgrades vs Ejercito jab

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora defended ongoing improvements at the San Juan Medical Center, saying the city government is addressing long-standing gaps in equipment and facilities amid criticism from Senator JV Ejercito.

Zamora said the upgrades aim to elevate the city’s lone public hospital to Level 3 classification, noting it remained at Level 1 for 18 years under previous administrations.

He cited increased budget allocations and priority projects such as an MRI machine, CT scan unit, dialysis center, and catheterization laboratory.

The mayor added that personnel conditions have improved through higher salaries, regularization, and promotions.

He said he has coordinated with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa to secure support for the Level 3 upgrade, targeted for completion by June 30, 2028.

Ejercito earlier criticized the hospital’s condition, citing underutilized expansions and unused equipment, but Zamora dismissed the remarks as politically motivated. (Trixee Rosel)